Asiana to resume Incheon-Paris route in June
SEOUL, April 12 (Yonhap) -- Asiana Airlines Inc., South Korea's second-biggest carrier, said Tuesday it will resume the Incheon-Paris route in June to meet pent-up demand amid eased virus curbs.
Asiana plans to offer two flights a week to Paris from June 22 and gradually increase the number depending on demand, a company spokesman said over the phone.
The carrier said Monday it will provide two flights a week on the Incheon-Rome route from June 18.
The carrier suspended most of its international routes two years and three months ago as countries strengthened entry restrictions to stem the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.
It plans to expand flights on the routes to Europe and the United States from next month if the pandemic slows down further.
