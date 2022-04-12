PPP leads DP by over 10 pct points in poll ahead of local elections
SEOUL, April 12 (Yonhap) -- The main opposition People Power Party (PPP) is leading the ruling Democratic Party (DP) by 11.5 percentage points ahead of the June 1 local elections, an opinion poll showed Tuesday.
In the survey of 1,000 people aged 18 or older conducted by Korea Research from Saturday to Monday, 38.6 percent said they will vote for the PPP in the elections while 27.1 percent supported the DP.
The People's Party and Justice Party received 3.4 percent and 2.2 percent, respectively, with 27.7 percent undecided.
The poll also found 58.2 percent expect President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol of the PPP will do a good job as president, while 35.5 percent expect he will not do well.
The survey commissioned by public broadcaster KBS had a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points at a 95 percent confidence level.
