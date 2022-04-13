(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on April 13)

It could be hard for the National Assembly to accept Zelensky's request for weapons to help him fight against Russia. Instead, our lawmakers can consider the idea of helping Ukraine through international organizations or expanding aid for non-combat areas. But that should be preceded by a sincere effort to empathize with the Ukrainians and denounce the aggression by Russia. But the lawmakers did not show any concern about Ukraine or demonstrate respect for a head of state doing his best to protect the people.