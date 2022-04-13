Job growth slows in March amid upsurge in COVID-19 cases
By Kim Soo-yeon
SEOUL, April 13 (Yonhap) -- South Korea reported job additions for the 13th consecutive month in March, but job growth slowed from the previous month as employment in in-person services was hit by the upsurge in COVID-19 cases, data showed Wednesday.
The number of employed people came to 27.75 million last month, up 831,000 from a year earlier, according to the data compiled by Statistics Korea.
The number of employed people has increased every month since March last year. But the March tally was lower than an on-year increase of 1.04 million in February.
The country's jobless rate fell 1.3 percentage points on-year to 3 percent last month.
The South Korean economy has been on a recovery track on the back of robust exports. But it has faced heightened economic uncertainty amid the fast spread of the omicron variant and surging energy costs caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
