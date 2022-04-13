Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #Samsung #Argentine store

Samsung opens store in Argentina's southernmost city of Ushuaia

08:23 April 13, 2022

SAO PAULO, April 12 (Yonhap) -- Global tech powerhouse Samsung Electronics Co. said Tuesday it has opened an outlet in Argentina's southernmost city of Ushuaia.

The store, which opened Friday, carries Samsung's Galaxy S22 smartphone, the Galaxy Watch 4, accessories and other products, according to Samsung's Latin America Headquarters.

Ushuaia, which claims the title of the world's southernmost city and has a population of some 60,000, is one of five internationally recognized Antarctic gateway cities and lures many tourists from around the globe.

The store's launch comes after Samsung rolled out its Galaxy S22 series in Brazil and other Central and South American countries.

Samsung, the world's largest memory chip and smartphone maker, boasts a share of more than 50 percent in the Brazilian and other Latin American smartphone markets.

This photo provided by Samsung Electronics Co. on April 12, 2022, shows the company's store in Argentina's southernmost city of Ushuaia. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)


(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK