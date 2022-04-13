(2nd LD) Yoon to name Rep. Park Jin as foreign minister: source
(ATTN: UPDATES with expected nominations)
SEOUL, April 13 (Yonhap) -- President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol will nominate Rep. Park Jin as foreign minister and Rep. Kwon Young-se as unification minister, a source said Wednesday.
Yoon will announce the nominations at a press conference later Wednesday, along with those for other members of the Cabinet, the source said.
Park is a four-term lawmaker of Yoon's People Power Party (PPP) who worked briefly for the foreign ministry after passing the foreign service exam in the 1970s, and he is considered an expert on relations with the U.S.
Kwon is also a four-term PPP lawmaker who served as ambassador to China during the Park Geun-hye administration and is known as one of Yoon's closest associates.
Yoon is expected to announce at least seven Cabinet nominations and his chief of staff during the 2 p.m. press conference.
The nominations will be for the remaining 10 positions -- ministers of education, foreign affairs, unification, justice, interior and safety, labor, small and medium-sized enterprises, maritime affairs, agriculture and the environment.
"All 10 could be announced, but two or three of them are still under final review," an official close to the president-elect told Yonhap News Agency.
Yoon is also expected to name his first chief of staff amid speculation former presidential chief of staff for policy Kim Dae-ki has been named for the job.
Other announcements could include Yoon's pick for senior presidential secretary for political affairs.
On Sunday, Yoon announced eight Cabinet nominations, including those for finance and defense ministers.
With Park's nomination, Rep. Cho Tae-yong, a former vice foreign minister, will likely be tapped to become ambassador to the United States.
