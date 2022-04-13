Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #Yoon Suk-yeol #Cabinet

(3rd LD) Yoon picks Rep. Park Jin for foreign minister

14:04 April 13, 2022

(ATTN: UPDATES with Yoon's announcement of nominations; CHANGES headline)
By Lee Haye-ah

SEOUL, April 13 (Yonhap) -- President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol on Wednesday nominated Rep. Park Jin as foreign minister and Rep. Kwon Young-se as unification minister.

Yoon announced the nominations at a press conference where he also named six other Cabinet members and his first chief of staff.

Park is a four-term lawmaker of Yoon's People Power Party (PPP) who worked briefly for the foreign ministry after passing the foreign service exam in the 1970s, and he is considered an expert on relations with the U.S.

Kwon is also a four-term PPP lawmaker who served as ambassador to China during the Park Geun-hye administration and is known as one of Yoon's closest associates.

Rep. Park Jin of the main opposition People Power Party, the leader of South Korean President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol's policy consultation delegation to the United States, answers reporters' questions at Dulles International Airport in Washington on April 10, 2022, prior to his delegation's return to Seoul, ending their eight-day trip. (Pool photo) (Yonhap)
Kwon Young-se, deputy chief of President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol's transition committee, arrives at the committee's office in Seoul on March 17, 2022, as it is in the process of taking over the administration and setting the Yoon government's agenda for the next five years. (Pool photo) (Yonhap)

hague@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK