(Movie Review) Hong Sang-soo's monologue on storytelling, filmmaking: 'The Novelist's Film'

SEOUL, April 13 (Yonhap) -- "The Novelist's Film," the 27th feature of prolific director Hong Sang-soo, is another piece of his that focuses on a woman's lone journey to look into herself through casual conversations with close friends or chance acquaintances as in "On the Beach at Night Alone"(2017), "The Woman Who Ran" (2020) and "In Front of Your Face" (2021).