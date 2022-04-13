Foreigners sell Korean stocks for 2nd month on Ukraine war, Fed rate hike woes
SEOUL, April 13 (Yonhap) -- Foreigners sold a net of some US$4 billion worth of South Korean stocks in March amid worries over the protracted war in Ukraine and the U.S. Federal Reserve's aggressive move to tighten its monetary policy, central bank data showed Wednesday.
Foreigners' net stock selling came to $3.93 billion last month, according to the data from the Bank of Korea. This marked the second straight month that foreigners unloaded more shares than they bought in the market here.
Their net selling came as the protracted Russia-Ukraine war has caused supply constraints to continue and drive up the prices of crude oil and other key commodities.
Meanwhile, foreigners bought a net $540 million worth of local bonds last month, the longest streak ever of 15 straight months of net buying in the debt market.
The amount, however, was sharply down from the previous month's net buying of $3.49 billion, the data showed.
