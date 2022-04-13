Publishing right of 'Cursed Bunny' sold to major U.S. publisher
SEOUL, April 13 (Yonhap) -- The publishing right of "Cursed Bunny," a novel by Korean author Chung Bora shortlisted for this year's International Booker Prize, has been sold to a major American publisher, the book's local agency here said Wednesday.
According to Greenbook Agency, it signed a US$30,000 deal with Algoquin Books, a publisher of literary fiction and narrative nonfiction under Hachette Book Group, to sell the rights to publish the book in print, audio and electronic versions in the United States.
It is about 10 times more expensive than its previous contract with British publisher Honford Star.
Based in New York, Hachette Book Group is one of the biggest publishing companies in the U.S., issuing more than 1,600 books per year.
Greenbook Agency said it has sold or is about to sell the local publishing rights of "Cursed Bunny" to 15 countries, including Japan, China, Spain and Germany.
Published in South Korea in 2017, "Cursed Bunny" is a collection of 10 science-fiction short stories on curses and revenge.
Its English translation was among the six finalists for the 2022 International Booker Prize, one of the three largest literary awards in the world.
brk@yna.co.kr
(END)