Military reports 2,798 more COVID-19 cases
14:35 April 13, 2022
SEOUL, April 13 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military on Wednesday reported 2,798 additional COVID-19 cases, raising the total caseload among its service members to 110,710.
The new cases included 1,721 from the Army, 388 from the Marine Corps, 284 from the Air Force, 242 from the Navy, 149 from units under the direct control of the defense ministry and seven from the ministry.
There were also six from the Joint Chiefs of Staff and one from the South Korea-U.S. Combined Forces Command.
Currently, 11,247 military personnel are under treatment.
