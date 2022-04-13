(profile) FM nominee Park known for deep expertise on foreign affairs
SEOUL, April 13 (Yonhap) -- Foreign Minister nominee Park Jin, a four-term lawmaker, is known for his extensive expertise on foreign affairs built from his versatile career straddling politics, academia and public service.
Rep. Park of the conservative People Power Party formerly chaired the National Assembly's foreign affairs committee and also worked as a political science professor, diplomat and presidential press secretary.
Park, now 66, entered politics as a press secretary for then President Kim Young-sam in 1993. He first won a parliamentary seat in a 2002 by-election and served two more successive terms.
After an eight-year hiatus from politics, he was reelected for a fourth term in 2020 and later joined President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol's campaign for a key role in shaping the incoming government's foreign policy.
Park chaired the National Assembly's foreign affairs committee from 2008-2010. During the period, he met one-on-one with then Senate Foreign Affairs Committee Chair Joe Biden at Congress in Washington.
Before his political life, Park, a graduate of the law department of Seoul National University, served as a diplomat after passing the foreign service exam in 1977. That was when he cultivated hands-on diplomatic skills.
Despite his extensive experience in diplomacy, Park said he feels a "much heavier" sense of responsibility, as South Korea faces a slew of foreign policy challenges, such as an intensifying Sino-U.S. rivalry and frosty ties with Japan to name a few.
He stressed his focus on pursuing diplomacy that "best serves national interests" and tackling challenges in security, the economy and other areas.
"I feel a much heavier sense of responsibility at this grave juncture that highlights the importance of diplomacy more than at any other time," he said in a statement released by the foreign ministry.
He added, "Numerous tasks lie ahead of the Yoon Suk-yeol administration, including North Korea's provocations, the U.S.-China conflict, the Ukraine crisis, global supply chains, economic security, COVID-19 and climate change."
The nomination came just days after Park returned from a weeklong trip to Washington as a head of Yoon's delegation to coordinate foreign and security policy with U.S. officials and congressional leaders.
The nominee earned a master's degree in public administration from Harvard Kennedy School in 1985 and received a doctorate in politics from Oxford University in 1993.
ejkim@yna.co.kr
(END)