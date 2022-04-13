Go to Contents
S. Korea to lift overall special travel advisory over COVID-19

16:24 April 13, 2022

SEOUL, April 13 (Yonhap) -- The South Korean government on Wednesday said it has decided to lift a special travel advisory affecting all overseas travel as a measure against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The across-the-board special advisory, introduced in March 2020 and extended on a monthly basis, will be lifted, effective Thursday, in consideration of the country's new virus control strategy and COVID-19 situations abroad, according to the foreign ministry.

But it plans to maintain a special travel advisory in place for China, Russia and two dozen other nations, as well as a traditional four-tier travel alert system for designated foreign areas.

