Kakao Entertainment unveils 2022 lineup
By Kim Boram
SEOUL, April 13 (Yonhap) -- Kakao Entertainment, a major media and entertainment company in South Korea, on Wednesday unveiled TV series and movies for its 2022 lineup.
Among original series for its streaming service Kakao TV are mid-form romantic comedy "Marriage White Paper," fantasy "Borrowed Body" and coming-of-age drama "Aqua Man."
Starring Lee Jin-wook and Lee Yeon-hee, "Marriage White Paper" is about a couple struggling with many obstacles and tensions after deciding to get married.
Based on the namesake web comic, "Borrowed Body" features two different characters swapping their bodies, while the TV adaptation of webtoon "Aqua Man" is about love and campus life of longtime friends.
Kakao Entertainment said works produced by its subsidiary studios will be released through local TV channels and global streaming platforms.
The legal action drama "Again My Life," a production of Kross Pictures, premiered on SBS last week, with Lee Joon-gi taking a title role. Story & Pictures Media is working on "Gyeongseong Creature," starring rising actors Park Seo-joon and Han So-hee, and Sanai Pictures is co-producing "The Worst Evil."
Two of its studios, Moonlight Film and Zip Cinema, are also participating in production of two Netflix original series, respectively -- "The Accidental Narco" and "Money Heist: Korea - Joint Economic Area," to be available later this year.
"The Accidental Narco," set in the South American country of Suriname, tells a story of a secret mission to arrest a Korean drug lord, with an all-star cast including Ha Jung-woo and Hwang Jung-min.
"Money Heist" is a Korean adaptation of the Spanish hit series, depicting a hostage crisis situation on Korean Peninsula, involving a genius strategist and other con men.
Moreover, the company said more than seven films, including the drama "Broker" and the spy action film "Hunt," are in production or about to be released.
"Broker," produced by Zip Cinema, is renowned Japanese director Hirokazu Kore-eda's first Korean-language project, starring Song Kang-ho, while Sanai Pictures produces "Hunt," which is "Squid Game" star Lee Jung-jae's directorial debut.
