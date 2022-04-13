(profile) Ex-judge with administrative experience named interior minister nominee
SEOUL, April 13 (Yonhap) -- Interior Minister nominee Lee Sang-min is a former judge who served as vice chief of the Anti-Corruption and Civil Rights Commission (ACRC).
Hailing from North Jeolla Province, Lee began his career as a district court judge in Seoul in 1992 and later worked as a researcher at the Supreme Court. He also served as an advisor for the former main conservative Saenuri Party in the past.
From 2015 to 2017, Lee served as the ACRC's vice chairman for administrative appeals. During the presidential election, he joined the main opposition People Power Party's campaign and later joined the transition committee as a special advisor.
Lee went to Seoul's Choongam High School, where President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol graduated from, and is also Yoon's Seoul National University school of law alumnus.
