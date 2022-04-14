(EDITORIAL from Korea Herald on April 14)

He diverted some budget items in order to renovate the chief justice's official residence at a total cost of over 1.6 billion won ($1.3 million). He let his son and his daughter-in-law move in and live together using facilities of the official residence rent-free until they paid for a new apartment under construction in Seoul. Kim also let his daughter-in-law host a dinner party for her colleagues at the official residence. Criticism mounted, but Kim kept his silence.