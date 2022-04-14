Go to Contents
Rays' Choi Ji-man homers for 2nd straight day

09:35 April 14, 2022

By Yoo Jee-ho

SEOUL, April 14 (Yonhap) -- Tampa Bay Rays' Choi Ji-man has homered for the second straight day, keeping his bat scorching hot and extending his hitting streak to five games.

The South Korean first baseman smoked a solo home run off Oakland Athletics starter Frankie Montas in the bottom of the fourth inning at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida, on Wednesday (local time). It was Choi's second home run of the season and second in as many days.

In this Associated Press photo, Choi Ji-man of the Tampa Bay Rays (C) is congratulated by teammates in the dugout after hitting a solo home run off Oakland Athletics starter Frankie Montas during the bottom of the fourth inning of a Major League Baseball regular season game at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida, on April 13, 2022. (Yonhap)

The home run cut the Rays' deficit to 3-1. The ball left Choi's bat at 108.3 miles per hour and traveled 406 feet into the right field seats, according to Statcast.

Choi came into this game hitting .615/.706/1.000 in five games, with eight hits, including a home run and two doubles, in 13 at-bats over five games. Choi was leading the American League in slugging percentage and the entire majors in on-base plus slugging percentage.

In this Associated Press photo, Choi Ji-man of the Tampa Bay Rays (R) is congratulated by teammate Yandy Diaz after hitting a solo home run off Oakland Athletics starter Frankie Montas during the bottom of the fourth inning of a Major League Baseball regular season game at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida, on April 13, 2022. (Yonhap)

jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)

