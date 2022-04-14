Go to Contents
S. Korean regulator starts review of Microsoft takeover deal

10:01 April 14, 2022

SEOUL, April 14 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's antitrust regulator said Thursday it has started to review the proposed deal by U.S. software giant Microsoft Corp. to buy leading U.S. game developer Activision Blizzard.

The Fair Trade Commission (FTC) said it plans to see if the merger of the two U.S. firms could hurt competition in the online game market.

In January, Microsoft announced a plan to acquire Activision Blizzard for US$68.7 billion, and it asked the FTC last week to review its proposed takeover for approval.

This computerized image shows the corporate logos of U.S. software giant Microsoft and U.S. game developer Activision Blizzard. (Yonhap)

