S. Korean regulator starts review of Microsoft takeover deal
10:01 April 14, 2022
SEOUL, April 14 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's antitrust regulator said Thursday it has started to review the proposed deal by U.S. software giant Microsoft Corp. to buy leading U.S. game developer Activision Blizzard.
The Fair Trade Commission (FTC) said it plans to see if the merger of the two U.S. firms could hurt competition in the online game market.
In January, Microsoft announced a plan to acquire Activision Blizzard for US$68.7 billion, and it asked the FTC last week to review its proposed takeover for approval.
sooyeon@yna.co.kr
(END)
Keyword