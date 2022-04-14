Seoul stocks down late Thur. morning on BOK's rate hike
SEOUL, April 14 (Yonhap) -- South Korean shares traded lower late Thursday morning as the country's central bank raised its key policy rate to tame runaway inflation.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) shed 3.62 points, or 0.13 percent, to 2,712.87 as of 11:20 a.m.
Earlier in the day, the Bank of Korea raised its key interest rate by a quarter percentage point to 1.5 percent to counter rising inflation, marking its fourth rate increase since last August.
Overnight, the U.S. stock markets ended higher, ending a three-day losing streak, backed by sound corporate earnings results.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1 percent, the S&P500 added 1.1 percent, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 2 percent.
On the Seoul bourse, shares traded mixed.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics retreated 1.46 percent, and key battery maker LG Energy Solution inched up 0.81 percent.
No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix lost 1.77 percent, and internet giant Naver gained 0.48 percent.
Top automaker Hyundai Motor shed 1.38 percent, and its affiliate Kia slid 0.39 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,224.80 won against the U.S. dollar, up 3.2 won from the previous session's close.
