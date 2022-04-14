Moon to appear on TV talk show to mark 5 years of presidency
13:30 April 14, 2022
SEOUL, April 14 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in will appear on a TV talk show later this month to mark five years of his presidency, Cheong Wa Dae said Thursday.
Titled "Five Years of Moon Jae-in," the two-part show will be broadcast on the cable channel JTBC on April 25 and 26 and hosted by JTBC journalist Sohn Suk-hee, Moon's office said in a statement.
During the one-on-one interview with Sohn, Moon "will look back on the past five years and talk directly to people about achievements and regrets he has made," the statement said.
Moon is set to leave office on May 9.
kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)
Keyword