Yoon to visit umbrella labor organization
SEOUL, April 14 (Yonhap) -- President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol will visit the headquarters of the Federation of Korean Trade Unions (FKTU), South Korea's largest umbrella labor organization, on Friday, officials said.
During the visit, Yoon will meet with FKTU Chairman Kim Dong-myung and discuss pending labor issues, such as minimum wage, working hours and non-regular employment, officials from his transition team and the FKTU said.
It will mark Yoon's first visit to a labor group since his election last month.
Yoon met with the FKTU in December during campaigning and expressed his support for union representation in public institutions' boards and adoption of a "time-off" system for public workers that allows the payment of full-time union officers.
But the FKTU later endorsed Yoon's rival Lee Jae-myung in the presidential election.
The FKTU last month met with officials from Yoon's transition team and asked Yoon to visit the FKTU and listen to the workers' opinions on labor policies.
