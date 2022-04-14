Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #military-coronavirus

Military reports 2,304 more COVID-19 cases

14:24 April 14, 2022

SEOUL, April 14 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military on Thursday reported 2,304 additional COVID-19 cases, raising the total caseload among its service members to 113,012.

The new cases included 1,514 from the Army, 357 from the Air Force, 224 from the Navy, 134 from the Marine Corps and 64 from units under the direct control of the defense ministry.

There were also four cases each from the ministry and the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and three from the South Korea-U.S. Combined Forces Command.

Currently, 11,465 military personnel are under treatment.

Service members wait in line to receive COVID-19 tests at a gym in Wonju, 132 kilometers southeast of Seoul, on March 22, 2022. (Yonhap

colin@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK