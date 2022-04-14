Top court upholds 2 1/2-yr prison term for ex-minister for pressuring NPS' approval of Samsung merger

Moon Hyung-pyo, who served as health minister from 2013 to 2015 during the Park Geun-hye administration, was indicted on charges of forcing the NPS to endorse the 2015 merger deal between Samsung C&T Corp. and Cheil Industries Inc. without proper due diligence and inflicting losses for the pension. The NPS then controlled about 11 percent of Samsung C&T's shares.