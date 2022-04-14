U.N. OKs sanctions waiver for S. Korean NGO to send coal briquette machines to N. Korea
SEOUL, April 14 (Yonhap) -- A U.N. Security Council committee has granted a sanctions waiver for a South Korean civic group to send coal briquette machines to North Korea to help prevent waterborne and other infections, a U.N. website showed Thursday.
Coal Briquettes for Neighbors in Korea (CBNK) has received the waiver for the shipment of 173 items, including conveyor frames, in an apparent effort to help North Koreans in the eastern border county of Kosong boil water and heat food to ward off infections.
A total of 14,000 households in the North's eastern villages, including Onjong-ri and Samilpo, will benefit from the project, according to the website.
The sanctions waiver is to remain valid for a year until April 5, 2023.
Humanitarian activities in North Korea are not banned under international sanctions, but the shipment of materials requires a sanctions waiver from the U.N.
