Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #Ukraine entrance #Ukraine-Russia war

Photographer booked for police probe for entering Ukraine without gov't authorization

16:39 April 14, 2022

UIJEONGBU, South Korea, April 14 (Yonhap) -- A 40-something photographer has been booked for police investigation on charges of entering Ukraine without government permission, officials said Thursday.

The man entered the war-stricken country via Poland in early March to photograph the war between Ukraine and Russia, and stayed there for about two weeks before returning home.

Upon a complaint filed by the foreign ministry, the Gyeonggi Bukbu Provincial Police Agency booked the man for investigation on charges of breaching the Passport Act.

Since mid-February, South Korea has prohibited its citizens from traveling to the country without authorization from the government.

This image shows the building of the Gyeonggi Bukbu Provincial Police Agency. (Yonhap)

pbr@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK