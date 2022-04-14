Yonhap News Summary
(LEAD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases below 150,000 as omicron wave wanes
SEOUL -- South Korea's new COVID-19 cases fell below 150,000 on Thursday, amid the continuing modest decline in infections after the worst omicron outbreak passed its peak last month.
The country reported 148,443 new COVID-19 infections, including 35 cases from overseas, bringing the total caseload to 15,979,061, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.
(LEAD) Yoon picks last 2 Cabinet nominees
SEOUL -- President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol announced his nominees for agriculture and labor ministers Thursday to complete his first Cabinet lineup.
Chung Hwang-keun, former head of the Rural Development Administration and a former presidential secretary for agriculture, was named agriculture minister, while Lee Jung-sik, former secretary general of the Korea Labor and Employment Service, was tapped for labor minister.
ICT exports soar 34 pct in March to hit monthly high on chip demand
SEOUL (Yonhap) -- South Korea's exports of information and communication technology (ICT) products jumped 34 percent in March from a year earlier on strong demand for chips and displays, data showed Thursday.
Outbound shipments of ICT products reached US$23.26 billion last month, up from $17.41 billion a year earlier, according to the data compiled by the Ministry of Science and ICT.
(Yonhap Feature) Should BTS be given military exemption? Reactions suggest answer isn't so clear cut
SEOUL -- With the National Assembly apparently moving toward potentially offering the singers of K-pop group BTS exemptions from their mandatory military service, supporters and skeptics remain divided over whether it is right and fair to give the pop icons preferential treatment just because of their international success.
The topic made headlines this week when Rep. Sung Il-jong of the People Power Party, who serves as executive secretary for the parliamentary defense committee, told MBC radio Tuesday that he and his Democratic Party counterpart recently discussed the need to swiftly review the pending bill that would provide legal grounds for BTS and other prominent pop celebrities to receive military exemption, similar to Olympic medalists and award-winning classical musicians.
(2nd LD) N. Korea marks late founder's birth anniv. with completion of riverside apartments
SEOUL -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un attended a ceremony to celebrate the completion of a construction project of riverside apartments in Pyongyang ahead of its late founder's birth anniversary, state media said Thursday.
During the ceremony held the previous day, Kim said that he misses his late grandfather Kim Il-sung "more than ever" as the luxurious residential district has been built at a site related to him on the occasion of his birth anniversary, according to the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).
