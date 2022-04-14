Go to Contents
POSCO Holdings Q1 operating profit up 43.8 pct. to 2.29 tln won

17:50 April 14, 2022

SEOUL, April 14 (Yonhap) -- POSCO Holdings Inc. on Thursday estimated its first-quarter operating profit at 2.29 trillion won (US$1.9 billion), up 43.8 percent from a year earlier.

Revenue increased 32.3 percent to 21.3 trillion won. The data for net profit was not available.

The operating profit was 36.5 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.

The company will release its final earnings report later.
