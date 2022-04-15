Korean-language dailies

-- Ahn goes on 'strike' for one day, but relations patched up after dinner with Yoon (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- After Yoon-Ahn dinner, conflict in 'coalition government' patched up (Kookmin Daily)

-- BOK delivers 0.25 percentage-point rate hike in absence of governor, demonstrating urgency on inflation (Donga Ilbo)

-- Interest rate hiked again to tame inflation (Seoul Shinmun)

-- BOK raises rate again by 0.25 percentage point (Segye Times)

-- Yoon-Ahn conflict over personnel choices patched up (Chosun Ilbo)

-- BOK in hurry to tame inflation as it raises rate in governor's absence (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Interest rate hiked again to 1.5 pct to rein in high inflation (Hankyoreh)

-- President-elect Yoon and Ahn avert breakdown (Hankook Ilbo)

-- BOK raises rate by 0.25 percentage point despite absence of governor (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- BOK predicts this year's growth slower than 3 pct as it raises rate to 1.5 pct (Korea Economic Daily)

