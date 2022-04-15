(EDITORIAL from Korea Herald on April 15)

The Moon Jae-in administration has long been under fire for its controversial plan to phase out the country's nuclear power plants in the name of shifting toward carbon neutrality.

Experts warned his nuclear phase-out policy would seriously undercut the foundation of the country's once world-leading nuclear industry and the new renewable-centered energy mix would not work due to poor infrastructure and lack of preparations. Defying such criticism, the government stripped nuclear power of its green classification late last year.

Ironically, President Moon often promoted the technical expertise behind Korean nuclear power plants as an export item when he made overseas trips, even as he was leading efforts to close them.