(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on April 15)

A smooth launch of a joint government is the starting point for the co-governance Yoon stressed before and after the election. The essence of co-governance is power-sharing. For Yoon's part, it could be difficult to share power with the minor party after winning the neck-and-neck race by a 0.73 percent margin. But the new government must deal with the gigantic Democratic Party which has 172 seats in the 300-member legislature. Help from Ahn is desperately needed to first weather tough confirmation hearings lying ahead and win the June 1 local elections to help settle a joint government. Yoon must not forget that successful co-governance was a promise he made to meet the demands of the people for the termination of the confrontational political culture in Korea.