2003 -- A special counsel begins an inquiry into charges that some aides of President Kim Dae-jung sent money secretly to North Korea before the historic summit meeting between Kim and North Korean leader Kim Jong-il in Pyongyang on June 15, 2000. Five officials and an executive of Hyundai Group, which provided part of the money, were convicted by the Supreme Court on March 29, 2004, of violating the Foreign Exchange Control Law by remitting the money illegally.

