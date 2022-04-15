N. Korea to mark late founder's birthday with nighttime performances, fireworks
SEOUL, April 15 (Yonhap) -- North Korea is set to celebrate the 110th birth anniversary of its late founder Kim Il-sung Friday night with large-scale performances and fireworks at its capital, according to state media.
The country is scheduled to open a youth ball at the Kim Il-sung Square in Pyongyang at 7 p.m. and then hold a musical performance in commemoration of the anniversary, called the Day of the Sun in the North, the state-run Korean Central Broadcasting Station reported.
After the performance, fireworks will be set off over the banks of the Taedong River centered on the Tower of the Juche Idea in the capital, it added, with other similar events being staged across the nation.
As the North usually marks every fifth and tenth political anniversaries with major celebrations, Kim Jong-un, the North's leader and grandson of the late founder, may attend Friday night's event in a move to rally internal unity.
Kim appeared at military parades that marked the 100th and 105th birth anniversaries of his late grandfather in 2012 and 2017, respectively. As of early this morning, state media has yet to report on such a parade taking place.
The North has revved up a festive mood for this year's landmark anniversary, kicking off a light festival in Pyongyang on Thursday and issuing commemorative stamps.
yunhwanchae@yna.co.kr
(END)