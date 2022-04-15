Ahn vows to do best as transition team chief after patching up row with Yoon
SEOUL, April 15 (Yonhap) -- Ahn Cheol-soo, a coalition partner of President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol, said Friday he will do his best as chairman of the transition committee, a day after patching up a row over Yoon's choice of Cabinet nominees.
Yoon has announced Cabinet nominations consisting of some of his closest confidants but none close to Ahn. Ahn canceled his public schedule on Thursday in an apparent move to demonstrate his anger at having his recommendations snubbed.
Yoon and Ahn, however, held a dinner meeting on Thursday evening and patched up the row.
"Because the transition committee chairman's work is a serious matter for the future of the nation and people, I intend to do my best for the nation until the end of my term," Ahn told reporters.
Asked about the dinner meeting with Yoon, Ahn said that something had happened that could have harmed their agreement to form a joint government, but the two sides "shared a view that we should not let people down again."
The agreement to form a joint government was part of a broader deal under which Ahn dropped out of the presidential race with just days to go until the March presidential election and declared his support for Yoon.
As part of the deal, the two also agreed to merge Ahn's People's Party with Yoon's People Power Party after the election, but working-level talks are said to have been suspended with only the final decision yet to be made.
