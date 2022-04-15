Go to Contents
1 dead, 1 injured in arson fire in Seoul

10:59 April 15, 2022

SEOUL, April 15 (Yonhap) -- A man was arrested on charges of setting fire to a four-story commercial building in Seoul early Friday, which left one dead and another injured, police said.

The fire broke out at 3:24 a.m. at the building in Seoul's western district of Yeongdeungpo, gutting its first and second floors and charring the walls of the third and fourth floors before being extinguished around 5 a.m.

A man in his 60s died on the third floor, and a woman in her 70s was taken to hospital for smoke inhalation.

After checking CCTV surveillance footage, police detained the suspect on a nearby road.

The suspect in his 30s confessed to the crime, and investigators are looking into his motivation.

This photo shows a building in southern Seoul that burned down in arson on April 15, 2022. (Yonhap)

