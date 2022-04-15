Summary of external news of North Korea this week
SEOUL, April 15 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of external news of North Korea this week.
------------
N. Korean provocations likely to continue for months: Jake Sullivan
WASHINGTON -- North Korea is currently in a provocation cycle that may last for weeks or even months, U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said Thursday.
Sullivan also said the North will continue efforts to advance its nuclear and missile programs, but that the capability to hit the U.S. mainland has yet to be proven.
------------
U.S. closely monitoring N. Korea for possible provocation: State Dept.
WASHINGTON -- The United States is closely monitoring North Korea for possible provocations, a U.S. state department spokesperson said Thursday.
Ned Price made the remarks as Pyongyang celebrates the 110th anniversary of the birthday of its late founding leader Kim Il-sung on Friday (Seoul time).
------------
U.S. special envoy for N. Korea to visit Seoul for talks: State Dept.
WASHINGTON -- U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Sung Kim will visit South Korea next week for talks that will include discussions on a joint response to North Korea's recent missile launches, the state department said Thursday.
The special representative for the DPRK will visit Seoul from Monday through Friday, according to the department.
------------
U.N. OKs sanctions waiver for S. Korean NGO to send coal briquette machines to N. Korea
SEOUL -- A U.N. Security Council committee has granted a sanctions waiver for a South Korean civic group to send coal briquette machines to North Korea to help prevent waterborne and other infections, a U.N. website showed Thursday.
Coal Briquettes for Neighbors in Korea (CBNK) has received the waiver for the shipment of 173 items, including conveyor frames, in an apparent effort to help North Koreans in the eastern border county of Kosong boil water and heat food to ward off infections.
------------
U.S. Navy reveals East Sea drills involving aircraft carrier, stealth jets
SEOUL -- The U.S. military on Wednesday revealed this week's exercise with Japan in the East Sea involving a nuclear-powered aircraft carrier, F-35C stealth jets and other key assets in a show of force amid concerns about possible North Korean provocations.
In a Facebook post, the U.S. 7th Fleet showed photos depicting the USS Abraham Lincoln carrier, F-35Cs, an F/A-18E Super Hornet and E-2D Hawk Eye early warning aircraft engaging in the drills with Japan's Maritime Self-Defense Force on Tuesday.
------------
(LEAD) U.S. hopes justice will be achieved for N. Koreans facing human rights abuses: U.S. official
WASHINGTON -- The United States will continue to raise international awareness about gross human rights violations in North Korea, a U.S. official said Tuesday, adding the U.S. hopes justice will one day be achieved for the people of the reclusive state.
Lisa Peterson, acting assistant secretary of state for democracy, human rights and labor, also said the U.S. will impose sanctions on those responsible for human rights violations in North Korea whenever possible.
------------
USS Abraham Lincoln in East Sea in apparent show of force
SEOUL -- A U.S. nuclear-powered aircraft carrier has entered the international waters of the East Sea, informed sources said Tuesday, in an apparent show of America's military might amid concerns over possible North Korean provocations.
The USS Abraham Lincoln strike group is currently in waters east of South Korea's southeastern city of Ulsan -- the first such maneuvers in the waters since late 2017, when tensions remained high due to Pyongyang's saber-rattling.
------------
S. Korea, U.S. begin preparatory drills ahead of major combined training
SEOUL -- South Korea and the United States kicked off preliminary military drills on Tuesday ahead of their major springtime combined training later this month, Seoul officials said.
The allies began the four-day South Korea-led crisis management staff training (CMST) in the run-up to their command post training (CCPT) set to run from next Monday through April 28, according to the officials.
------------
N.K missile tests aimed at defeating U.S. missile defense: CRS report
WASHINGTON -- North Korea's recent missile tests appear to be aimed at developing capabilities to evade U.S. missile defense systems deployed in the region, a U.S. congressional report suggested.
The Congressional Research Service (CRS), however, said the actual capabilities of North Korean missiles remain uncertain in the report released Friday.
------------
Defense chief nominee says military without training has 'no reason to exist'
SEOUL -- Defense Minister-designate Lee Jong-sup said Monday that a military without training has "no reason to exist," in a sign of his policy priority on reinforcing combined exercises with the United States.
Lee, a retired three-star general, made the remarks amid expectations that the incoming administration of President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol could bolster the allied training scaled down under the current liberal Moon Jae-in government's push for diplomacy with North Korea.
