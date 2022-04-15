Key developments on North Korea this week
SEOUL, April 15 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.
April 11 -- N. Korea opens new exhibition hall to mark 10th anniv. of Kim's leadership
12 -- USS Abraham Lincoln in East Sea in apparent show of force
N. Korean leader celebrates completion of major housing project in Pyongyang
U.S. hopes justice will be achieved for N. Koreans facing human rights abuses: U.S. official
13 -- Four-term lawmaker tapped to lead unification ministry
14 -- No progress in denuclearization, no normalization in inter-Korean ties: minister nominee
N. Korea marks late founder's birth anniv. with completion of riverside apartments
N. Korean provocations likely to continue for months: Jake Sullivan
15 -- N. Korea to mark late founder's birthday with nighttime performances, fireworks
N. Korean defense minister promoted to vice marshal on late leader's anniv.
