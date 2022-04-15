Go to Contents
Reconstruction of DMZ bridge used in 2018 inter-Korean summit begins: UNC

15:51 April 15, 2022

SEOUL, April 15 (Yonhap) -- The U.N. Command (UNC) said Friday that work has begun to reconstruct a bridge used as a venue for talks between President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un during their 2018 summit in the Demilitarized Zone separating the two Koreas.

In a Facebook post, the UNC disclosed photos showing the ongoing reconstruction of the Blue Bridge to which access has been restricted as it is situated on unstable swampy ground.

The bridge was originally established to connect the Neutral Nations Supervisory Commission camp -- an entity to preserve the armistice that halted the 1950-53 Korean War -- to Conference Row in the Joint Security Area (JSA).

But ahead of the inter-Korean summit in April 2018, a T-section was added there to enable the outdoor conversation between Moon and Kim.

"Over the coming weeks, South Korean contractors will work on rebuilding the T-section to ensure it is a safe structure that can support visitors to the JSA and withstand the weather for many more years to come," the command said.

Seoul's unification ministry handling inter-Korean affairs had reportedly sought to complete the reconstruction work last year, but there was a delay due to mine removal procedures and other administrative issues.

This photo from the Facebook page of the U.N. Command shows the ongoing reconstruction of a bridge used as a venue for talks between President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un during their 2018 summit in the Demilitarized Zone separating the two Koreas. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

sshluck@yna.co.kr
(END)

