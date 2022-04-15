KBO's ERA leader also among tough-luck pitchers

The Heroes boast two other starters with an ERA below 1.00: Eric Jokisch with 0.71 and Choi Won-tae with 0.73. Both have a 1-0 record, but have taken a vastly different path. While the Heroes have scored just 1.5 runs per Jokisch start, they have put 5.5 runs on the board with Choi on the mound, putting the right-hander tied for second place in that department.