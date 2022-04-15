PM nominee's confirmation hearing set for April 25-26
SEOUL, April 15 (Yonhap) -- The ruling and opposition parties agreed Friday to hold a confirmation hearing for Prime Minister nominee Han Duck-soo on April 25-26.
Officials of the Democratic Party and the People Power Party were to hold a meeting later Friday to select the chairperson of the special committee on the confirmation hearing, as well as the list of witnesses.
In the upcoming hearing, Han is expected to be grilled about alleged conflicts of interest related to his home rental in the 1990s and also the hefty salary he received as an adviser to law firm Kim & Chang.
In South Korea, prime minister is the only Cabinet post that requires parliamentary approval.
