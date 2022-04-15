Mother investigated over child's death from starvation
YESAN, South Korea, April 15 (Yonhap) -- Police on Friday transferred to the prosecution a woman suspected of leaving her six-year-old child to starve to death.
The woman, whose identity was withheld, was arrested for allegedly leaving her disabled son alone at home in the central city of Asan for three weeks, the South Chungcheong police agency said.
The child was found dead last Friday by police officers who rushed to the home after receiving a report from the mother's acquaintance.
The deceased child is said to have been smaller than other kids of his age.
The National Forensic Service recognized the possibility of the child having died of hunger, according to the agency.
Sending the case to the local prosecution, police recommended she be indicted on charges of child abuse and murder, it said.
(END)