Suspect who allegedly killed husband for insurance money arrested
14:19 April 16, 2022
SEOUL, April 16 (Yonhap) -- A woman who allegedly killed her husband with an accomplice for insurance compensation in 2019 was arrested in the north of Seoul, the police said Saturday.
The murder suspect, Lee Eun-hae, allegedly drowned her husband to death in June 2019 at a valley in Gapyeong, 60 kilometers east of Seoul, apparently to receive insurance money estimated at 800 million won (US$650,000).
She fled after being questioned by prosecutors in December last year with her male accomplice, Cho Hyun-soo. The police put them on their wanted list in late March.
