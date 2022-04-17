N. Korean leader inspects test-firing of new tactical guided weapon
SEOUL, April 17 (Yonhap) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un inspected the successful test-firing of a new tactical guided weapon meaningful in improving the efficiency of tactical nuclear operations, Pyongyang's state media announced Sunday.
The new weapon system is "of great significance in drastically improving the firepower of the frontline long-range artillery units and enhancing the efficiency in the operation of tactical nukes of the DPRK and diversification of their firepower missions," the official Korean Central New Agency (KCNA) said. "The test-fire was carried out successfully." The DPRK is the acronym for the North's official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.
During his inspection, Kim gave important instructions on "further building up the defense capabilities and nuclear combat forces of the country." The KCNA gave no other details on the tested weapon.
julesyi@yna.co.kr
(END)