N. Korean leader inspects test-firing of new tactical guided weapon

The new weapon system is "of great significance in drastically improving the firepower of the frontline long-range artillery units and enhancing the efficiency in the operation of tactical nukes of the DPRK and diversification of their firepower missions," the official Korean Central New Agency (KCNA) said. "The test-fire was carried out successfully." The DPRK is the acronym for the North's official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.