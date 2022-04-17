Top prosecutor offers to resign amid liberal party's reform drive
SEOUL, April 17 (Yonhap) -- Prosecutor General Kim Oh-soo tendered his resignation Sunday in an apparent protest against the liberal Democratic Party's push for stripping his organization of investigative powers as part of its politically controversial reform drive.
Kim issued a statement making public his decision, saying it is to take responsibility for a related ongoing legislative process against the state prosecution service.
He said he hopes that his move will serve as an opportunity for lawmakers to closely review the highly sensitive issue that requires public consensus and an agreement between the ruling and opposition parties.
