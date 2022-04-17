Minister nominee offers public apology over children's school admissions
SEOUL, April 17 (Yonhap) -- Health Minister nominee Chung Ho-young on Sunday dismissed allegations surrounding his children's admissions into a medical school while apologizing for causing public concerns due to a related controversy.
In a press conference, Chung, former head of Kyungpook National University Hospital, called for an "objective inquiry" into the allegations and made clear that he would not withdraw himself from the nomination for the ministerial post.
"When it comes to the issues about my children, there have not been any improper acts using my position, and such acts were not possible either," Chung said. "The admissions into the medical school and the military duty issue proceeded under procedures of maximum fairness."
The nominee then offered an apology to citizens for causing "great concerns."
After President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol designated him to lead the Ministry of Health and Welfare, allegations surfaced that his high-level position at the hospital might have affected his children's admissions into the university's medical school years ago.
Suspicion has been raised as well about his son having been evaluated as unfit for active-duty service in 2015 based on medical records issued by the university hospital, though he was rated as suitable for active duty five years earlier.
Chung said that his son will receive a new medical checkup at an institution chosen by the National Assembly.
"I wish I could go through the reasonable vetting process based on accurate facts," he said. "I will explain in detail all the suspicion at the confirmation hearing."
