U.S. nuke envoy due in Seoul for talks on N. Korea
SEOUL, April 18 (Yonhap) -- The U.S. special representative for North Korea is scheduled to arrive in Seoul later Monday for talks with his South Korean counterpart and other officials on the Kim Jong-un regime's recent missile launches and the possibility of additional provocations.
Amb. Sung Kim is planning a five-day trip amid heightened tensions following the North's weekend test of a purported tactical guided weapon. Concerns persist that Pyongyang may carry out provactive acts, including a nuclear experiment, around the 90th founding anniversary of the Korean People's Revolutionary Army on April 25.
During his stay here, Kim is to hold talks with Seoul's top nuclear envoy, Noh Kyu-duk.
He is also expected to meet officials from President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol's transition team to coordinate North Korea policy.
Jung Pak, U.S. deputy special representative for the North, will accompany Kim.
sshluck@yna.co.kr
(END)