(3rd LD) U.S. envoy says allies to respond 'decisively' to N. Korea's provocative acts
By Song Sang-ho
SEOUL, April 18 (Yonhap) -- The U.S. special representative for North Korea said Monday that Seoul and Washington will respond "responsibly and decisively" to Pyongyang's provocative acts while voicing concerns over its "escalatory actions."
Ambassador Sung Kim made the remarks as he met with his South Korean counterpart Noh Kyu-duk to discuss the North's test of a purported tactical guided missile over the weekend and of an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) last month.
"We, of course, share your concerns about the DPRK's escalatory actions and we will continue to work closely to respond responsibly and decisively to the provocative behavior in the united context and beyond," he said.
DPRK stands for the North's official name, Democratic People's Republic of Korea.
He also said Washington looks forward to working closely with Seoul's new foreign policy team to be formed after President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol takes office next month.
Kim is expected to meet officials from Yoon's transition team to coordinate North Korea policy.
Observers say Kim could meet Kim Sung-han, a former vice foreign minister and key member of the transition team's foreign policy subcommittee, and foreign minister nominee Park Jin.
Kim plans to meet South Korean Unification Minister Lee In-young on Tuesday to share their views on the latest political situation surrounding the peninsula, according to Lee's office. He arrived in Seoul earlier Monday for a five-day stay.
