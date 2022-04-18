Monday's weather forecast
09:00 April 18, 2022
SEOUL, April 18 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Monday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 20/10 Sunny 20
Incheon 17/10 Sunny 20
Suwon 20/08 Sunny 20
Cheongju 22/10 Sunny 20
Daejeon 22/08 Sunny 20
Chuncheon 22/07 Sunny 20
Gangneung 24/15 Sunny 20
Jeonju 20/08 Sunny 20
Gwangju 24/10 Cloudy 30
Jeju 18/12 Cloudy 20
Daegu 22/10 Sunny 20
Busan 22/13 Sunny 20
(END)