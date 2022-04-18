Go to Contents
Seoul stocks open lower on concerns over Fed's aggressive tightening

09:25 April 18, 2022

SEOUL, April 18 (Yonhap) -- South Korean shares opened lower Monday amid concerns that the Fed may raise rates at a faster and stronger-than-expected pace.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) went down 3.87 points, or 0.14 percent, to 2,692.19 as of 9:15 a.m.

Expectations are high that the Fed may raise interest rates aggressively in the coming months.

The U.S. markets were closed on Friday.

On the Seoul bourse, shares traded mostly lower.

Market bellwether Samsung Electronics inched down 0.15 percent and LG Chem retreated 0.72 percent.

Meanwhile, key battery maker LG Energy Solution added 0.23 percent and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix was unchanged.

The local currency was trading at 1,230.9 won against the U.S. dollar, down 1.3 won from the previous session's close.

khj@yna.co.kr
(END)

