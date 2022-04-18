2008 -- South Korea's first astronaut, Yi So-yeon, lands safely near Orsk after spending 12 days in space, the Russian Federal Space Agency says. The agency said the Soyuz TMA-11 carrying Yi, U.S. astronaut Peggy Whitson and Russian cosmonaut Yuri Malenchenko landed on dry land 420 kilometers west of the designated landing site along the Russia-Kazakhstan border.

