Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #stocks

Seoul stocks trim losses late Monday morning

11:28 April 18, 2022

SEOUL, April 18 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks pared earlier losses late Monday morning on a buying spree by individuals amid concerns that the Fed may raise rates at a faster and stronger-than-expected pace.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) inched down 1.1 points, or 0.04 percent, to reach 2,694.96 as of 11:20 a.m.

Most large-cap shares traded mixed.

Market kingpin Samsung Electronics went up 0.6 percent after opening lower, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix increased 0.93 percent.

In contrast, key battery maker LG Energy Solution inched down 0.23 percent, and pharmaceutical giant Samsung Biologics lost 0.89 percent.

The local currency was trading at 1,233.3 won against the U.S. dollar, down 3.7 won from the previous session's close.

khj@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK